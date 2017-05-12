France: agreement on the restoration of Notre-Dame Cathedral. 60 million euros in 10 years

A “framework agreement” has been signed, whereby 60 million euros will be allocated in 10 years for the restoration of the Cathedral of Notre-Dame, in Paris. The news was given by the archdiocese of Paris in a release, stating that the agreement was signed on May 9th at the Elysée Palace by Audrey Azoulay, Minister for Culture and Communication, and cardinal André Vingt-Trois, archbishop of Paris, before the president of the Republic, François Hollande, and the Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo. The restoration – the archdiocese says – will be focussed on the choir, the flying buttress in the nave, the stained-glass windows, the transept door, the gallery, and the statues in the vestry. The project will be funded by the Ministry of Culture and Communication and by the sponsors that will be found by the “Fondation Avenir du Patrimoine à Paris”, under the aegis of Fondation Notre Dame. The State will allocate 2 million euros a year, but not “to the detriment of the projects that will be carried out at the same time in all historical monuments”. The cathedral has been restored for many years, most recently its spire. This framework agreement shows that the ministry is willing to expand the wide plan of works that are needed “to preserve one of the most emblematic buildings in Paris”.