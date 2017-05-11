Youth: Erasmus+, a virtual meeting point. Comm. Navracsics, “to build the Europe of tomorrow”

(Brussels) The Erasmus programme for student mobility turns 30 in 2017. Through the years, it has supported and engaged a whole generation of 9 million students, apprentices, volunteers, professors, and educators. For them, the European Commission has now launched a “virtual meeting point” to “build together, from today, the future of this programme after 2020”. Over the past 30 years, Erasmus has evolved into today’s Erasmus+, with a formula that guarantees a closer link between education and the labour market. “Erasmus+ is one of the EU’s most powerful tools. But to continue to improve its relevance and effectiveness, we must develop it in cooperation with all stakeholders”, said Tibor Navracsics, European Commissioner for Education, Culture and Youth. “This online space offers European citizens the concrete opportunity to build Erasmus+ and the Europe of tomorrow”, Commissioner Navracsics explained, as he presented the interactive platform – http://app.wetipp.com/erasmusplusgeneration/wall/ – which provides multiple opportunities to stimulate discussion and exchange ideas, to debate even through video resources, to vote to express one’s preference, as well as to organise events to draw new inspiration for the future of this kind of exchanges.