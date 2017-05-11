Germany: “Lady Courage”, a Catholic women’s project to help young single mothers complete their schooling

Handling studying, working and a child is difficult, but it is not impossible. The Catholic Women’s Social Service (SkF) financially supports young women who have a child and want to complete their education and look for a job. Now that the summer term has started in German schools and universities, for most students it is not just a matter of getting up early and learning, it is also a matter of looking for a temporary job. Young women and girls who get pregnant while at school and want to keep their child are often in financial distress: they are left alone, sometimes the fathers dispute paternity, and they have no choice but leave school. To address these cases, the German Catholic Women’s Social Service invented the “Lady Courage” project: SkF will provide financial support to women students. “Young women must complete their education – the CEO of SkF, Monika Meier-Pojda, explains – and it would be a shame if all the potentials and skills and resources that women have would go lost; this is an important issue for the Church as well”. In Bavaria, for instance, 60 young mothers have already been able to complete their schooling through this project, and many of them have also found a job. The project is supported by private donors and foundations, as well as by fund-raising campaigns, such as the one that is held for the Feast of Mary, the Patroness of Bavaria, on May 13th.