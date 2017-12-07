Year of Cultural Heritage: Junker, “culture is a unifying force, a tool for social inclusion, for immigrants to fit in”

The European Year of Cultural Heritage was officially launched from Milan at 12 and a few minutes: the proclamation was made by the European Commissioner for Education and Culture, Tibor Navracsics, along with the President of the European Parliament, Antonio Tajani, and the president of the Culture and Education Committee of the European Parliament, Petra Kammerevert. “If we unleash the energies of our cultural roots, we will give energy to our future”, the Commissioner said before the proclamation, from the stage of the European Culture Forum 2017. In a video message from Brussels, the president of the European Commission, Jean Claude Junker, emphasised the great meaning of such Year to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War and mentioned the value of culture as a “unifying force, a tool for social inclusions, for immigrants who come to our countries to fit in”. This Year will be a European one, Petra Kammerevert explained, because “it is not just an initiative of the EU, it is deeply rooted in the countries, regions, cities of our continent”. This Year will “last long if it is filled with life”. This is the only way to “build a piece of European identity”. On stage, six boys and girls defined what “cultural heritage” means to them. Because the goal of this Year, aptly called “Where the past meets the future”, is to involve mainly young people and children in the discovery of the multifaceted importance of our cultural heritage.