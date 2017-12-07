Intercultural dialogue: a forum in Zagreb. Holvenyi, the key role of religions. Olbrycht, Balkans naturally made for Europe

(From Zagreb) “From understanding to cooperation”. This is the main item, which the agenda of the 20th intercultural dialogue, promoted by the People’s Party group at the European Parliament and taking place in Zagreb today and tomorrow, revolves around. An agenda crammed with speakers: about thirty speeches are expected to be held from everywhere across the Old Continent. In the morning, the first two work sessions focussed on the role of religion in the European integration process, amidst history, potentials, limits and new challenges. In opening the meeting, Hungarian MEP Gyorgy Holvenyi stated that “faiths and religious communities have a fundamental place in today’s Europe” and “interreligious dialogue has a crucial value”, as it involves issues such as “peace, social inclusion, environmental protection, care for others, mutual respect, security”. On his part, Polish MEP Jan Olbrycht listed the reasons why Zagreb was chosen: “The Balkans are a region that is especially important as they were naturally made for Europe, as much now as in the past. It is here that the challenges of cohabitation and the respect of freedom of religion come to the fore”.