COMECE: reflection paper on future of work in spring

The Social Affairs Commission of COMECE (Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Community) is working on the drafting of a reflection paper on the future of work, which is due to be published next spring. For this reason, the Commission has recently held a meeting at the COMECE Secretariat in Brussels to take forward the reflection on work “with special focus on young people”, to make “their future more humane and sustainable”, Mgr. Gianni Ambrosio, President of the Commission, said at the end of the meeting. The meeting was attended by representatives of workers, trade unions, employers and professors who made a “significant contribution”, in the words of the Bishop, to developing “an integral and conceptual vision of labour and employment”. One of the elements of comparison was the impact of digitalisation “on the European labour market and on the dignity of workers”. There was also talk of “new forms of employment and the impact of collaborative economy” which is creating a new category of workers. Speakers included Nicholas Dabs; John Hurley, research manager at the EU agency Eurofound; Patrick Develtere, Commission officer; and representatives from the International Christian Union of Business Executives (UNIAPAC) and from the Confederation of Christian Trade Unions in Belgium (CSC-ACV).