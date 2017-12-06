Finland: Helsinki, Ecumenical Thanksgiving Celebration to mark centenary of independence from Russia

The Churches, too, join in the celebrations marking the 100th anniversary of Finland’s independence from Russia. At noon today, the Cathedral of Helsinki hosted an Ecumenical Thanksgiving Celebration, which was broadcast live on TV and was attended by representatives of the Christian denominations in Finland: Lutheran Archbishop Kari Mäkinen; Orthodox Archbishop Leo; and the Catholic Bishop of Helsinki Teemu Sippo. Also attending the celebration were many political leaders, including Speaker of Parliament Maria Lohela, and Head of State Sauli Niinistö. Before the start of the celebration, Finland’s national anthem was sung and the faithful lit the “candles of hope”. Today the façade of the Cathedral will be lit in blue and white – the national colours that dominate this day. Yesterday Prime Minister Juha Sipila gave a feast at the Government’s Palace for 500 children from all over the country. Also yesterday, the Parliament held a special plenary session dedicated to children and formalised a grant of €50 million to the Independence Anniversary Fund, established in 1987 to protect the little ones. Finland received best wishes from the EU institutions and several heads of state and government.