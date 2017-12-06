EU: Brussels, fourth “European Parliament of persons with disabilities”. 700 people attend discussion on social inclusion

Bruxelles, 6 dicembre: un momento del quarto Parlamento europeo delle persone con disabilità

(Brussels) New policies for full social inclusion and participation of disabled people: this is the underlying theme of the fourth “European Parliament of persons with disabilities”, organised in Brussels today by the European Parliament in partnership with the European Disability Forum. 700 people came from all over Europe. In his opening address, the president of the EU Assembly, Antonio Tajani, stated: “Our efforts to improve the life of people with disabilities is based on our European values of freedom, equality and social inclusion for everyone. Such values must be translated into effective actions. We must enable everyone to live an independent life and make our society raise everyone’s awareness”. “It’s not acceptable that there are still Europeans who are restrained in the exercise of their voting rights because of their disability. The situation is not optimal in all member states. That’s why I wrote all the heads of state, asking them to provide everyone with full democratic participation”. Lastly: “Europe is going through a reforming process that will affect all of us. Everyone must be able to give a precious contribution to this debate. That’s why I support the motto of the European Disability Forum, ‘nothing about us without us’, and I would also like to add that no decision about Europe must be taken without you”.