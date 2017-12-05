Germany: Magdeburg, Advent collection of second hand toys for children. Youth spirituality meeting in the weekend

The diocese of Magdeburg has planned a number of initiatives for children and young people to celebrate Advent. The diocese’s “Netwerk Leben” (Pro-Life Network) foundation launched a big collection called “From a child for a child” to collect new or second hand toys in good condition in the diocesan shop Karl-Schmidt-Strasse 4, so that a gift can be given to all those who are too poor to buy one: dolls, prams, children’s beds, dolls’ houses, bicycles, tricycles, wheels, helmets, toy cars, building bricks and board games are what they are mainly looking for. Clothes and other items can also be donated. The shop will be open every day from 10 am to 01 pm and from 02 pm to 05 pm until December 22nd. The diocese’s release also states that toys can be donated in the Foundation’s offices. All such items will be considered donations and will be sold at a nominal price. Another event has been planned in the second weekend of Advent, on Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th December: the youth pastoral service of the diocese of Magdeburg will be waiting for the children and young people of the parishes and youth movements at a meeting of spirituality and play at the diocesan centre of Sankt Michaels-Haus in Rossbach.