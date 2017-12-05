Europe: Zagreb, 20th interreligious dialogue promoted by the EPP. The role of faith communities in European integration

Veduta di Zagabria, capitale della Croazia

(Brussels) The aim of the 20th dialogue promoted by the European People’s Party on 7-8 December in Zagreb is “to promote interfaith encounters to meet global challenges”. The main themes of discussion “will be the role of religion in the European integration process, the current migration and refugee crisis and its consequences on society and culture, and cooperation possibilities for mutual understanding”. It is with these hopes that the initiative of the EPP Group in the European Parliament will be hosted in the capital of Croatia, where politicians, religious leaders and scholars will meet to exchange views on these topics. The event will kick off with opening remarks by Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković; the President of the Croatian Parliament Gordan Jandroković; and Croatian Ministers of Justice and Culture Drazen Bosnjaković and Nina Obuljen Koržinek.