Europe: Zagreb, 20th interreligious dialogue promoted by the EPP. Cardinals Bozanic and Puljic among the speakers

Joseph Daul, presidente del Partito popolare europeo

(Brussels) “From understanding to cooperation. Promoting interfaith encounters to meet global challenges” – this is the title of the 20th interreligious and intercultural dialogue promoted by the EPP on 7-8 December in Zagreb which, among others, will count with the participation of Joseph Daul, President of the European People’s Party and of MEPS György Hölvényi and Jan Olbrycht, from the Parliamentary Working Group on Interreligious Dialogue and Intercultural Activities. Cardinal Josip Bozanic, Archbishop of Zagreb, and several other Orthodox, Christian, Jewish and Muslim religious leaders, have already confirmed their attendance at the opening day. Speakers at the working sessions will include Mgr. Zelimir Puljić, Archbishop of Zadar and President of the Croatian Bishops’ Conference; Father Olivier Poquillon, COMECE General Secretary; Chaldean Patriarch Louis Sako; and Father Piotr Mazurkiewicz, Professor of Political Science in Warsaw. The closing day is expected to be attended also by Card. Vinko Puljić, Archbishop of Sarajevo.