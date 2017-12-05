EU: nine new sites “that embody the European ideals”, including cities, churches, synagogues, concentration camps

La chiesa di Javorca in Slovenia

(Brussels) In the run-up to the European Year of Cultural Heritage, nine new sites that “celebrate and embody the European ideals, values, history and integration” have received the “Seal of European Cultural Heritage” from an independent committee. They are Leipzig, with nine places related to the musical heritage (Germany), the synagogue of Budapest (Hungary), Forte Cadine in Trento (Italy), the church of Javorca (Slovenia), the concentration camp of Natzweiler and its “satellite camps” (France and Germany), the Memorial of the victims of communism and resistance in Sighetu Marmației (Romania), the Bois du Cazier, the coal mine of Marcinelle, where 262 people died in 1956 (Belgium), the city of Schengen, where the EU free trade agreements were born (Luxembourg), and the city of Maastricht (Netherlands), where the famous EU Treaty was signed. These new sites will add up to the other 29 that have already been selected in the last four years. “The European Union is built on values such as peace, freedom, tolerance, solidarity, values that must never be taken for granted but that we must work for, every single day”, the education and culture commissioner, Tibor Navracsics, stated as he announced the news. All such sites “promote such values and remind us of those who fought to establish and preserve them”. The official ceremony for the awarding of the Seals will take place in Bulgaria in March 2018.