Pope Francis: Message for World Day for Vocations, “we are not victims of chance”

“We are not victims of chance or swept up in a series of unconnected events; on the contrary, our life and our presence in this world are the fruit of a divine vocation!”. Pope Francis wrote this in his Message for the 55th World Day of Prayer for Vocations that will be celebrated on 22 April on the theme: “Listening, discerning and living the call of Lord”. “Next October – Pope Francis began -, the Fifteenth Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops will meet to discuss the theme of young people and in particular the relationship between young people, faith and vocation. There we will have a chance to consider more deeply how, at the centre of our life, is the call to joy that God addresses to us and how this is God’s plan for men and women in every age”. “Even amid these troubled times – the message reads -, the mystery of the Incarnation reminds us that God continually comes to encounter us. He is God-with-us, who walks along the often dusty paths of our lives. He knows our anxious longing for love and he calls us to joy”. “In the diversity and the uniqueness of each and every vocation, personal and ecclesial – the Pope’s central appeal -, there is a need to listen, discern and live” as Jesus did at the beginning of His own mission.