Netherlands: mgr. Van den Hout (Bishop of Groningen), “reflecting once again on parish life”

After spending a few months “learning about the different real-life situations of the diocese”, by visiting the parishes and meeting people, at the start of Advent, mgr. Cornelis Van den Hout, bishop of Groningen-Leeuwarden, ordained last June, writes a long letter to the diocese. The last years’ mergers of the parishes have been “good”, but the shrinkage goes on and “we will not be able to revert the process”. The bishop does not want to work out “a new policy” now, but just ask a few questions for a pastoral change of mind, because, “to play a role in connection with the other Christians and with society, one must be clear about one’s faith and mission: one “should reflect once again about parish life and see how we can adapt to the new circumstances”. “Priests, deacons and pastoral workers can no longer provide the ‘service’ they provided”. Devotees shall be more independent and find new ways, within the rules of the Church and in keeping with the diocese and the universal Church”. The bishop asks that “Sundays be still celebrated with the Eucharist”, making “the greatest efforts given the circumstances” and “praying for calls to priesthood”. There is “a lot of positivity and willingness” even in working for other people: “we are more of a Church when we show our diaconal face”. “Social responsibility” and responsibility “for our fellow devotees” should not be neglected either.