Pope Francis: audience, “teach children to make the Sign of the Cross well”

foto SIR/Marco Calvarese

“Have you seen the way children make the Sign of the Cross? They don’t know what they are doing. They draw a squiggle that is not a Sign of the Cross. “During today’s catechesis, which was about the introductory rites of Mass, the Pope talked, off the cuff, with the over 5 thousand devotees who were there, going back to one of his favourite subjects. “Please, mothers, fathers, grandparents”, he called: “Teach children to make the Sign of the Cross well. Explain them that it means having Jesus’s Cross protecting them. And Mass begins with the Sign of the Cross”. “All prayer moves, as it were, within the space of the Most Holy Trinity, which is a space of boundless communion”, the Pope said, lingering on the first part of the liturgical rite: “Its source and its end is the love of our Triune God, as shown and given us in Christ’s Cross. Actually, His Easter Mystery is a gift of the Trinity, and the Eucharist always springs from His pierced heart. By marking ourselves with the Sign of the Cross, then, we do not only commemorate our Baptism, we also state that the liturgical prayer is our encounter with God in Jesus Christ, who, for us, became flesh, died on the Cross and resurrected in glory”.