Poland: From the Star Singers, music and help to children in Syria and Lebanon

“Christmas carols call to share the joy of meeting the Saviour born in Bethlehem”, don Tomasz Atlas, director of the Polish Pontifical Missionary services, pointed out as he presented the initiative of the Star Singers, who this year will go out of their way to help their peers in warring Syria and Lebanon. “The children will take into the houses that they will visit the symbol of the peace sign, which also means being ready to offer fraternal help”, Anna Sobiech, national secretary of the Pontifical Missionary Children service, explained. The Star Singers will start their collection on St Stephen’s Day, December 26th, to meet in the parishes for the feast of Missionary Children on January 6th 2018. In the Polish dioceses, last year, 40 thousand children helped raise over 200 thousand euros, which were allocated to 20 projects in Thailand. Other initiatives launched by the Missionary Children service last year helped children in Rwanda, Tanzania, Ecuador, Ghana, Malawi, India, Indonesia, Albania, Sri Lanka and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.