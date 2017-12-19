Eurobarometer: “one half of European citizens are optimistic about the economic situation”

(Brussels) “Most Europeans think Europe is in a good economic situation. Support to the euro has reached the highest rate in the euro-zone since 2004, while optimism about the future of the EU outweighs pessimism”. These seem to be the main findings of the latest survey conducted by Eurobarometer, published today and commented by the EU Commission. Most Europeans think – it goes on – the EU is a stable place in a distressed world”. “For the first time since the start of the economic and financial crisis in 2007, Europeans have had a rosy view of Europe’s current economic situation (48%, 6 per cent more than in Spring 2017), instead of an unfavourable view (39%, 7 per cent less)”. In 23 member states (versus 21 in Spring 2017), the majority of respondents “state that the current state of European economy is a good one”. Since Spring 2017, the positive feeling has gained ground in 23 member states, with a two-digit rise in Spain (39%, + 12), Portugal (58%, + 11) and Austria (63%, + 10).