Eurobarometer: “migrants, Europeans’ first concern”. Followed by terrorism, economy and unemployment

(Brussels) “Migrants are Europeans’ first concern, followed by terrorism”: this has been emphasised by the EU Commission as it commented the survey conducted by Eurobarometer about the EU and its citizens, issued in Brussels today. “Currently, immigration is the main challenge that the EU is called to face (according to 39% of respondents). Second on the list is terrorism (38%), followed, a long way down, by the economic situation (17%), the member states’ public finance (16%) and unemployment (13%)”. Nationwide, the main reasons for concern are still unemployment (25%) and immigration (22%).