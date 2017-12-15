Xenophobia and populism: pastor Olav Fykse Tveit (Wcc), “Pope Francis reminded us of three words for the ecumenical movement: working, walking and praying together”

“In August, I met Pope Francis and I had a long talk with him. We spoke of the ecumenical movement nowadays and we discussed what we can do together today. At some point, the Pope told me: we must remember these three words, ‘working, walking and praying together’. This is the way to go today to continue the ecumenical movement, he told us”. This was said to SIR by pastor Olav Fykse Tveit, general secretary of the World Council of Churches, during the work meeting that is ending today, promoted by the Vatican Ministry of the Service for Integral Human Development and by the World Council of Churches, in partnership with the Pontifical Council for the Unity of Christians, to pave the ground to the world conference on xenophobia and populism that will take place in May next year. “I smiled at this comment of his, because it perfectly agreed with the three words that appeared in the title that the WCC had given to the Report on its work in 2016. So, the Pope encouraged us by pointing at a way of effort and action that we too deeply believe in, that is: this is the time to do together all that we can do together, because challenges are big and only together can the Churches face them”. Now, the job is to fight the increasing xenophobia and populism that are rampant, especially in connection with migration. Nowadays, the Churches – the pastor says – are called to “do all they can to build bridges between men. This is the powerful message that Pope Francis is giving us. A message that WCC deeply shares. The Churches are called to start a pilgrimage of justice and peace on earth, to do it together and in everybody’s interest, not for the benefit of some”.