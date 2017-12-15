Croatia: Caritas sells Christmas trees in Zagreb’s city centre to help poor families

The purchase of a Christmas tree will help the most needy families and protect the forests. This is made possible in Croatia thanks to the initiative “For 1,000 joys – give and bring joy”, organised by the national Caritas in collaboration with the Croatian Forestry Society responsible for safeguarding the country’s forest heritage. On 16 December, Caritas’ Croatian volunteers from the Secular Franciscan Order and the students from the high school of classical studies of the Archdiocese of Zagreb will sell 230 Christmas trees with roots at a price of 100-150 Kunas (approximately 14 to 20 euros) in Zagreb’s “Trg bana Jelacica” main square. In addition to the trees, promotional material by Caritas will also be distributed. The initiative is supported by numerous celebrities including the mayor of Zagreb Milan Bandic; gymnast Moznik Mario; and TV presenters Pajic Jelena and Frano Ridjan. “This is the 16th year in a row that this initiative is being held – Mgr Fabian Svalina, director of Caritas Croatia, explained -, but this time we feel strongly encouraged by Pope Francis who established the World Day of the Poor reminding us that the poor are not a problem, but they help us to understand the very essence of the Gospel”.