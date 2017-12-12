Spain: Synod, youth questionnaire. They ask for “a closer, Samaritan and listening Church”

A summary of Spain’s contribution to the Synod for Youth 2018 has been published and presented in Madrid at a press conference today. The responses came from 47 dioceses (out of 70), 12 national movements and 2 lay institutes that deal with youth pastoral care. Overall, 5,253 young people took part in the questionnaire, they point out. 60% of young people feel they are listened to by the Church and “appreciate” such effort, the document states, “but such proportion drops when they speak of being understood or having their plans taken into consideration”. They ask for “time and listeners”, even “outside church facilities”, and propose “new spaces, more openness and unbiased acceptance”. In fact, though, young people’s feeling of being un-listened to and taken into account also extends to “the different real life circumstances of society”. The young are “self-critical” in “admitting they have prejudices against the Church or society” that “alienate them and prevent them being receptive to proposals” or that “they take easy decisions not to commit themselves”. The challenge that they feel is the biggest one is “reaching young people far from the Church” and “having certainties about the future”. They say the right places to look for the distant ones are “the street”, then “academic institutions, sports, cultural events, especially music; associations, NGOs, volunteering; workplaces; and social networks”.