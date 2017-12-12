Spain: Synod, youth questionnaire. “No vocational culture”. Europe and “Christian memory”

The Church that Spanish young people would like to have, according to the findings of the questionnaire for the Synod that have been presented in Madrid today, would propose “the Gospel more clearly, would accept differences, and experience tolerance, dialogue and evangelical clarity”; it would be “inclusive, merciful and Samaritan”, it would know how to communicate “with today’s language”, “would not be too much of a moralist”, and would offer “a livelier, closer liturgy”. They also ask for “more training” and pastors who are “closer to young people”. A glance at the vocational pastoral service, in the second part of the summary of responses, shows that the “role of the family” is essential and there is no “vocational culture to push communities, families and young people” to make more efforts in “youth-specific discernment and support”. In a scenario that “does not help one embrace transcendence”, the WYDs, as well as other national or international events, are found to be “crucial to reawaken faith”, “to provide a deep encounter with Jesus Christ”, and “give a better, younger, cheerful, dynamic and open image of the Church”. While they are an important “contribution” on multiple levels, “events cannot be the reason for a youth pastoral service, but a means to strengthen the ordinary efforts of a youth pastoral service”. “Young people’s expectations about Europe”, in the third part, look at the “wealth of Christian memory that is in Europe and that features so heavily in Spain” through culture and art, and the huge number of saints who have left their stamp on the history of the country and of the rest of Europe.