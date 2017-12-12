COMECE: Mgr Crociata in Europeinfos, “ a converging movement towards a common European good”

(Brussels) “The disconnect between citizens and institutions” and the “disorientation that certain political-cultural issues cause among certain social groups” are the reasons for concern identified at the Congress “(Re)thinking Europe” held in October. Mgr Mariano Crociata, Bishop of Latina and Delegate of the Italian Bishops to the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Community (COMECE), summed this up in the editorial of the latest issue of Europeinfos. Another reason for concern is “the number of people allowing themselves to be infected by the disease of disaffection and consequent absenteeism”. We are faced with an “image” of a European society that is, to a large extent, “adrift”, with “the perception that Europe’s institutions are in trouble” and stability at risk. Thus we need to “recover a sense of hope and adopt a forward-looking vision”. COMECE has the task to provide a “common vision” on “certain key issues” and “basic guidelines on the future of Europe”. It would be opportune to involve “the entire ecclesial community”, to “develop an historic consolidation and a shared attitude” so as to form the “basis for corresponding educational work”. “Unity of faith does not entail uniformity”, yet it can facilitate a “converging movement towards a common European good”. Being aware of this task and assuming it will be “important for the future path of our continent” and “decisive for the significance and future of Christians in Europe”.