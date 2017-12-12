Austria: Diocese of St Pölten, 60,000 booklets distributed to celebrate Christmas Eve

In a free booklet handed out in all parishes of the Diocese of St Pölten and at 300 Christmas trees shops in Lower Austria, the Diocesan Catholic Action aims to offer suggestions for a “creative and contemplative celebration” of Christmas Eve. The booklet entitled “Christmas Eve … let’s celebrate” is aimed at all believers, not just church staff and church groups. “Many families are working hard to make Christmas Eve special for everyone. But high expectations often cannot be met”, the president of Catholic Action, Armin Haiderer, wrote in a press release. Various options are suggested in the brochure, which are above all a chance to deepen both the spiritual and the liturgical and family dimensions. To reach as many faithful as possible, the booklet print run was 60,000 copies: many people wish to celebrate a religious Christmas Eve, “but they often lack the spiritual know-how”, Haiderer said. The booklet includes contemplative texts, the Christmas Gospel as well as traditional songs. This is nothing new in St Pölten since the brochure has already been published in the past few years. Every year a specific theme is chosen to inspire the reflection of the faithful. This year it was the humble animals in the manger of the Nativity that were selected: “The ox and the donkey are not the most noble animals, but they have allowed Jesus to come for everyone”, the Secretary General of the Diocesan Catholic Action, Axl Isenbart, said.