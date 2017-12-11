Portugal: Lisbon, “Nativity Scene in Town”, a project to rediscover the true meaning of Christmas

Lisbon is hosting a new edition of the project called “Nativity Scene in Town”, by which the Catholic laity in the Portuguese capital seek to “restore the true meaning of Christmas, of life, and of the family, which are underestimated values”. “The aim of this Christmas event is to make society contribute to the common good, which means giving a little of our time, of our joy, and of our ability to do things to people who suffer, so that they too can feel loved”, the website presenting the initiative reads. The nativity scene will remain on display at Garrett Street, next to the Basilica of Our Lady of the Martyrs, in the city centre, until 22 December. It will be “an invitation to prayer but also an occasion to show solidarity so that all may live a Christmas of peace, happiness and simplicity”.