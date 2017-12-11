Jerusalem: appeal from European Bishops (CCEE), “status quo” of the city should be respected, any change may create “climate hostile to peace”

The European Bishops, too, ask that the status quo of the city of Jerusalem be respected. “The Presidency of the Council of European Bishops’ Conferences (CCEE) – in a statement released yesterday – joins the call made by many actors to respect the status quo of the city of Jerusalem in accordance with several United Nations resolutions that go in that direction. It is impossible to understand Europe’s Christian roots without the bond that unites us to Jerusalem. For the peoples of Europe, too, Jerusalem is the ‘home of our fathers’. It is precisely because it is the ‘home’ of many peoples who venerate in it the Holy Places of their respective religions that we strongly believe that any change to the current situation may create a climate hostile to Peace, as the events of the last few days have shown. Together with the Holy Father Pope Francis, we invite all stakeholders to act with justice, wisdom and prudence to preserve and promote peace.