Poland: national pastoral programme for an insight into the gifts of the Holy Spirit. Don Bartoszek, “may young people choose not to receive Confirmation”

The Holy Spirit and its gifts are the focus of the pastoral programme for 2017-2019, planned by Polish Bishops as a continuation of the catechesis that in the previous four years had been about the Sacrament of Baptism. The title of the programme, which will begin on Sunday December 3rd, “The Spirit that is a bond of charity”, links it back to the second Eucharistic prayer for reconciliation. “The devotees’ poor knowledge of the Holy Spirit and its gifts means a remarkable lack of pastoral care”, the director of the pastoral service at the Polish Bishops Conference, mgr. Wiktor Skworc, pointed out when he presented the programme; he also stated that “quite often we do not even notice the Spirit being and acting in the Eucharist”. And he added that “pastors often fail in encouraging not only young people to reflect on their relationship with the Holy Spirit”. Don Jan Bartoszek of the secretariat of the Pastoral Committee points out, instead, that “more and more young people chose not to receive Confirmation, while many of those who receive it are quite unaware of its real meaning”. The authors of the programme hope that a far-ranging catechesis about the Holy Spirit may “help all devotees, including adult ones, effectively rediscover the gifts that instead go often unnoticed”.