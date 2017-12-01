COMECE: “credible and long-standing engagement” for Eastern partnership

(Brussels) “Only a credible and long-standing engagement” with the Eastern partnership countries and their citizens, albeit “in adequate recognition of the diversity of their needs and aspirations, can lead to lasting prosperity and peace in Europe”. This is according to a statement released by the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Community (COMECE) following the Summit in Brussels on 24 November between the EU Heads of State and politicians and their counterparts from six Eastern European countries (Belarus, Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan). In its statement, COMECE informs of the “disappointment” expressed by some participants over “the lack of a clear and ambitious long-term vision, since the Summit limited itself to define concrete projects to be achieved by 2020 in areas such as economy, good governance and rule of law, connectivity and mobility”. Nonetheless, it is good that the Summit reaffirmed the “importance of inclusive engagement of all parts of society as key to address common challenges to human security, peace and sustainable development”, COMECE added. As regards the efforts to “strengthen resilience”, there is a need to “empower especially young people, families and local communities to take active part at all levels of economic, social and political life”.