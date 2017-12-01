Bosnia Herzegovina: Bishops’ message after The Hague Court’s ruling on former Yugoslavia

“Even if we think that, after the verdict and Slobodan Praljak’s tragic death at The Hague, silence would be the most appropriate expression of our feelings, we know that, and maybe that’s how it should be, the people of good will of this country, and above all Catholics, are waiting for our answer”. This is how the president of the Bishops Conference of Bosnia Herzegovina, the cardinal of Sarajevo Vinko Puljic, took position, also on behalf of his brethren, the bishops of Bosnia, in a letter dated November 30th 2017, the day after the International Court’s ruling on former Yugoslavia. “We are not going to comment on the Court’s ruling”, write the Bishops, who reiterate their appeal, “repeated during the war, to oppose to and condemn any crime”, even if, “during the war, we have been more badly offended by the crimes committed by the people who had been washed in the waters of baptism, in the Catholic Church”. However, the Bishops denounce “the obvious fact” that, since Dayton and in the implementation thereof, “the members of the Croatian population did and do send, in different ways, the message that Bosnia Herzegovina is their mother country, and there’s no room for anyone else”. The Bishops consider this “to be immoral and, therefore, dangerous and inacceptable for the future of this country and of all its citizens and populations”. This too “is a kind of crime which many people should be held accountable for”, the Bishops write. However, the Bishops say they are “open to any profitable cooperation with anyone who has justice and dignity at heart”.