Pope Francis: authorizes decrees on “heroic virtues” of Pope John Paul I

Pope Francis authorized the Congregation for the Causes of Saints to promulgate the decrees regarding the heroic virtues of Servant of God John Paul I (Albino Luciani), born on 17 October 1912 at Forno di Canale, today Canale d’Agordo (Italy), who died on 28 September 1978 at the Vatican. The decision was made yesterday when the Pope received in audience Card. Angelo Amato, prefect of the same Congregation. Pope Francis also authorized the promulgation of the decrees regarding seven other people. They refer to the martyrdom of Servant of God Giovanni Brenner, diocesan priest, born on 27 December 1931 in Szombathely (Hungary) and killed in hatred of the faith on 15 December 1957 in Rabakethely (Hungary); the martyrdom of Servant of God Leonella Sgorbati (née Rosa), professed nun of the Institute of the Consolata Missionary Sisters, born on 9 December 1940 in Rezzanello di Gazzola (Italy) and killed in hatred of the faith on 17 September 2006 in Mogadishu (Somalia); to the heroic virtues of Blessed Bernardo of Baden, Marquis of Baden,born between late 1428 and early 1429 in the Castle of Hohenbaden (Germany) who died on 15 July 1458 in Moncalieri (Italy); to the heroic virtues of Servant of God Gregorio Fioravanti (né Lodovico), professed priest of the Order of Friars Minor, founder of the Congregation of the Franciscan Missionary Sisters of the Sacred Heart, who was born in Grotte di Castro (Italy) on 24 April 1822 and died in Gemona (Italy) on 23 January 1894; to the heroic virtues of Servant of God Tommaso Morales Pérez, professed priest of the Society of Jesus, founder of the Secular Institutes Cruzados e Cruzadas de Santa María, who was born in Macuto (Venezuela) on 30 October 1908 and died on 1 October 1994 in Alcalá de Henares (Spain); to the heroic virtues of Servant of God Marcellino Capradosso (né Giovanni Maoloni), professed layperson of the Order of Friars Minor Capuchin, who was born on 22 September 1873 in Villa Sambuco di Castel di Lama (Italy) and died on 26 February 1909 in Fermo (Italy); to the heroic virtues of Servant of God Teresa Fardella De Blasi, widow and founder of the Institute of the Poor Daughters of the Crowned Virgin, who was born in New York, (United States of America) on 24 May 1867 and died on 26 August 1957 in Trapani (Italy).