Economy: EU Commission’s forecasts. Dombrovskis, “positive figures but that’s not enough. Wide gaps between states. Reforms are needed”

(Brussels) “Overall, the EU’s economy is doing fine”. The comment of Valdis Dombrovskis, deputy president of the Europe Committee, on the figures reeled off by the EU Executive in its Autumn Forecast is also a positive one. “Growth and job creation are sound, investments are increasing, and deficit and public debt are slowly decreasing. There are also signs of recovery in the real income convergence process. There are, however – he points out –, major differences between the member states, some of which still have a deeply stagnant job market” (Greece, Spain, Italy…). “Our policies must remain deeply centred on a growth based on sustainability and social inclusion. That’s why macroeconomic policies that are focussed on stability, as well as reforms that boost productivity and the ability to adapt to change and provide a wide redistribution of the benefits of growth in our societies, are needed”.