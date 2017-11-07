Council of Europe: a meeting about the religious dimension of intercultural dialogue. Comece and Caritas, “on an equal par as NGOs”

On behalf of the Commission of the EU Bishops Conferences (Comece), José-Luis Bazan – at the Meeting of the Council of Europe about the religious dimension of intercultural dialogue, which is taking place in Strasbourg – reports the risk of discriminating religious associations in their access to funds, as they are sometimes viewed as “proselytisers”. Caritas Europe says that “legal indicators” must be provided in the EU member states to put all religious associations on a par, regardless of the country’s majority religion.