UK: Queen Elizabeth involved in the “Paradise Papers”. Longley (commentator), “an embarrassment, but the mistake will be corrected”

“Yes, the Queen did not watch over those who manage her investments strictly enough and did not make sure they would not end up in some tax haven”. The one who commented the news about Elizabeth II’s involvement in the “Paradise Papers”, the official records that prove that 10 million pounds from the Queen’s private funds seem to have ended up abroad, in some property companies charged with exploiting poor people or going bankrupt, taking work away from thousands of people, is Clifford Longley, former religious affairs correspondent for the British newspapers “Times” and “Telegraph” and consultant to the Catholic weekly “The Tablet”. “I do not think the Queen should check every single investment she makes, but she should lay down guidelines and make sure they are adhered to by the people who look after her money. Quite the opposite, I have a feeling that, based on the latest revelations, this did not happen”, Longley explains. “I think many other wealthy people are in the same position, but the Queen should be above suspicion, because she must be a good example”. According to the commentator, who says he is “disappointed” about what happened, overseas investments in questionably managed funds are “an embarrassment” rather than a “serious crisis”. “It is a mistake that will soon be corrected”, Longley explains. “As the Queen volunteers to pay taxes instead of avoiding them, there’s no reason her good intentions should be questioned”.