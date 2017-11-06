Texas massacre: mgr. García-Siller (San Antonio), “no explanation for such a scary scene”

“The evil made to children and old people gathered in prayer makes no sense and cannot ever be fully understood. Our disbelief and our shock are overwhelming. There can be no explanation for the scary scene that happened in the church of this small community”. This is how Gustavo García-Siller, archbishop of San Antonio, a few miles from the place of the massacre that was committed yesterday in the Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, where the population is less than 400 and the only public places are a petrol station and a post office. Mgr. García-Siller repeatedly calls the members of the Baptist Church ‘brothers’, as they are known to all of the nearby parishes for their communal efforts in support of peace and reconciliation in the local communities. Then, the archbishop called all the diocesan Caritas agencies to put themselves at the total disposal of the injured people and the victims’ families. Finally, he called all Christians to “keep a clear mind in darkness” and to ray for “peace to reign among the overwhelming violence of our society”. In the meantime, investigations are going on about the attacker who was found dead in his car, shot by someone who is not known yet. The president of the United States, who is visiting Japan, ensured that he is following the situation and all the investigations that are needed to understand the reasons behind this umpteenth mass shooting.