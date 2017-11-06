Texas massacre: card. DiNardo (president of Bishops Conference), “armed violence can no longer be tolerated”

“There is a basic problem in our society, and we must all be aware of this. A pro-life culture can no longer tolerate armed violence in any form”. This was firmly stated by cardinal Daniel DiNardo, president of the US Bishops Conference, in commenting the shooting committed by Devin Patrick Kelley in the Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, in Texas, on Sunday morning. The 26-year-old man, who had served in the US Air Force, picked up an automatic rifle and killed 26 people and injured 20, while they were celebrating Sunday service. The victims include children, a pregnant woman and even the pastor’s daughter. “This tragic, un-understandable event makes the ever-rising list of mass shootings even longer; some of such mass killings happen in the churches too while people are praying or worshipping”, went on the cardinal who ensured he will pray for all the Catholic Churches, which are sad for the Baptist community, “gathered in a holy place, now disfigured by a terrible violence”.