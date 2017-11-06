Portugal: Seminaries Week, “sign of hope for the Church and the world”

From 12 to 19 November, the Portuguese Church will celebrate the “Week of Seminaries 2017”, inspired by the Gospel verse “Do what He tells you” and announced as “a sign of hope for the Church and the world”. In the Message for the presentation of the event to the press, the President of the Episcopal Commission for Vocations and Ministries said: “this is a privileged opportunity to highlight the formative value that comes from the seminaries”. “At the present time, they represent a hope for all Christians, because the priests who acquire their formation will be in the world the expression of Jesus, the always faithful bridegroom who, today too, wish to fill with mercy and joy that humanity which He has never ceased to love”, Mgr. António Augusto de Azevedo said.