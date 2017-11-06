Council of Europe: Strasbourg, “integrating refugees, what role for religious communities?”. Large Catholic delegation

What is the role of religious communities in the reception and integration of migrants and in the development of migration policies? This is the underlying theme of the “2017 Exchange on the religious dimension of intercultural dialogue”, which takes place today and tomorrow in the headquarters of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg. The event will be attended by a number of representatives from the Catholic world. Representing the Holy See will be Father Fabio Baggio, under-secretary of the Migrants and Refugees Section of the Dicastery for the Service of Integral Human Development. The Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the Council of Europe, Mgr. Paolo Rudelli, will also be attending the event. Other Catholic representatives will include, among others: Valérie Régnier, President of the Community of Sant’Egidio-France; Father José Ignacio García, Director of the Jesuit Refugee Service-Europe; Paolo Beccegato, Vice-Director of Caritas Italiana; Jorge Nuño Mayer, Director of Caritas Europe; Magdalena Böhm and Eleonora Frasca, from the International Catholic Migration Commission; and José Luis Bazan, responsible for migration at COMECE. The event, a statement from the CoE explains, will bring together delegates of religious communities (Buddhists, Christians, Jews, Muslims), representatives of non-religious convictions, NGOs’ delegates, experts, academics, international organisations’ officials as well as refugees and migrants who will present their testimonies. The title of the event is: “Migrants and refugees: challenges and opportunities –What role for religious and non- religious groups?”. More information at: http://bit.ly/2hyESQY.