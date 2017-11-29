Pope in Myanmar: Mass in Yangon, “the Church here is alive” and sows “healing and reconciliation”. Jesus’ love is “spiritual GPS”

“The Church in this country is helping great numbers of men, women and children, regardless of religion or ethnic background”. Pope Francis praised the “daily” commitment of Myanmar’s bishops, priests, religious and catechists to the most vulnerable in society in his homily at the Mass he celebrated in Yangon. “I know that the Church in Myanmar is already doing much to bring the healing balm of God’s mercy to others, especially those most in need”, the Pope said. “There are clear signs that even with very limited means, many communities are proclaiming the Gospel to other tribal minorities, never forcing or coercing but always inviting and welcoming. Amid much poverty and difficulty, many of you offer practical assistance and solidarity to the poor and suffering”. “I can see that the Church here is alive, that Christ is alive and here with you and with your brothers and sisters of other Christian communities”, Pope Francis continued, encouraging the Catholic minority to “keep sharing with others the priceless wisdom that you have received, the love of God welling up in the heart of Jesus”. “Sow seeds of healing and reconciliation in your families, communities and the wider society of this nation” – this is how Pope Francis summed up the mission of the small Catholic community whom he encouraged to live in the “logic” of forgiveness and mercy. Jesus’ love, revealed on the cross, is “unstoppable”, it is like a “spiritual GPS that unfailingly guides us towards the inner life of God and the heart of our neighbour”, the Pope explained, exhorting the Burmese people to be “messengers of true wisdom” and “heartfelt mercy to those in need” with “the joy that comes from resting in the wounds of Jesus, who loved us to the end”: “May God bless all of you! May God bless the Church in Myanmar! May He bless this land with His peace! God bless Myanmar!”.