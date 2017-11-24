Violence against women: International Day tomorrow. EU Commission, “one in three women in Europe” is victim

(Brussels) “On the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, we say once again, violence must stop now”: this is according to the Declaration released by the European Commission on the eve of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women (25 November). “Violence against women and girls still takes place every day, inside and outside the European Union. This violation of human rights is pervasive and has many different faces: it happens regardless of social background, whether at home, at work, at school, in the street, playing sports or online. It limits women’s and girls’ full participation in all aspects of society – political, cultural, social and economic”. The Commission notes that “one in three women in Europe has experienced either physical and/or sexual violence. 80% of trafficking victims inside the EU are female. In developing countries, one in every three girls is married before reaching age 18”. “Things have however started to change. Over the last 30 years, the incidence of female genital mutilation has decreased by 50% in Africa. In South Asia, the percentage of girls married under the age of 15 has gone down by half. And the recent global #metoo movement” has “encouraged victims to speak up, and claim and defend their rights”.