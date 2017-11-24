Violence against women: International Day tomorrow. EU Commission, justice and security preconditions for peace in the world

(Brussels) “To eliminate gender-based violence once and for all, we need to improve education and legislation and change social norms”. This is according to the Declaration released today in Brussels by the European Commission on the eve of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. “We have dedicated 2017 to European action to eliminate all forms of violence against women and girls, both in the public and private spheres. Lawyers, doctors, teachers and police, among others, are being trained to support victims and to prevent gender-based violence, thanks to EU financial support to NGOs”. The Declaration adds: “Taking action beyond our borders, we launched with the United Nations the Spotlight Initiative, with an unprecedented initial investment of €500 million. The Initiative addresses on a global scale the root causes of violence against women and girls, helps victims and empowers them to contribute to more secure, more resilient, richer and freer societies”. Eliminating violence against women and girls “is a first step towards global peace and security and is at the heart of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. It is a precondition for the promotion, protection and fulfilment of human rights, gender equality, democracy, and economic growth”.