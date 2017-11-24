Sweden: a training course on “police-church cooperation” for priests, pastors, deacons, pastoral workers

“Police-church cooperation” is the subject of the training course that the Swedish police decided to offer to priests, pastors, deacons, pastoral workers in order to cooperate with the police when, for instance, one has to announce a death to a family or to support police officers. The purpose of the training course proposed to the member churches of the Council of Churches is to provide information about the police’s organisation, rules and working methods and explore chances to take part in its job. The training course will be split into two stages (12-15 March and 15-18 October 2018). The police will bear the costs of the course and any accommodation. The course is open to people who are properly skilled and involved in their own churches and who, after completing the training course, can give a place, in their work, to cooperation with the police authorities. The first meeting of the “panel of experts”, who shall help the authority in charge of prisons and criminal rehabilitation centres tasked by the Swedish legal system to develop and coordinate spiritual assistance in all of the country’s institutes, providing tools and skills to the staff who work there to deal with the ordinary matters that have to do with religion, which they are confronted with, was held the day before yesterday, Wednesday November 22nd. 170 priests, pastors, deacons and imams too work in prisons and criminal rehabilitation centres.