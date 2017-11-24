France: Paris, one thousand young people from all over the country for “Ecclesia Cantic”. Liturgy, training and ecclesial communion

During the weekend, liturgical songs will bring to Paris about one thousand students and young people from all over France for the second “Ecclesia Cantic”. It is an “event of training and ecclesial communion to get a better understanding of the role of singing and singers in Christian life”, the organisers explain. The initiative rests on two “pillars”: singing “at the service of the liturgy and participation in the sacramental life of the parish” and as a “carrier of missionary work”. The event is open to people who would like to sing, who have been singing for a long time or who have never tried, choirs or solo singers. The repertoire “is in the resemblance of the diversity of the Church”, while the programme includes 28 “master classes” (in three key areas: technical, liturgical, testimony), a concert on the evening of November 25th in the Church of Saint-Sulpice, and the final Mass on Sunday 26th. Saturday afternoon will be spent in “missionary singing”: the students will go and sing in different places across the capital to invite passers-by to the evening concert or to go into a church and pray, or to go to a talk on faith. On Sunday, “the forum of publishers of liturgical songs”. “Ecclesia Cantic” is organised by a team of young volunteers who wish to give “an encouragement to serve the liturgy and the mission in the communities”. It is supported by the national Liturgical Pastoral Service of the Bishops Conference and by the diocese of Paris.