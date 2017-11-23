Netherlands: Churches Open Day in the dioceses of Brabant “to show the beauty of 200 worship buildings, bringing the people closer to faith”

“Heritage is not something of the past with no future. The Churches Open Day includes Catholic heritage as living tradition”. That is the spirit of the mobilisation of Sunday 26 November in North Brabant, Netherlands, including the dioceses of Breda and Den Bosch. The doors of over 200 churches will be open “to show the beauty of Catholic buildings, of Protestant buildings, and of the ecclesial buildings adapted to other uses”. That explanation was provided by Paul Verbeek, in charge of the pastoral in Bergen, and coordinator of the “Open Kerken” initiative, on the site of the event. “The building of the church is the house of God. Today, unfortunately, we have to close buildings. We don’t like that, but we cannot do otherwise”. For this reason, it is important “to show this heritage, full of history, on Sunday”. First of all, this effort is made by parishes, but other ecumenical partners and municipalities are also involved. On the occasion, the two dioceses issued a joint journal with the invitation of the two bishops – Mgr. Gerard De Korte from Den Bosch and Mgr. Jan Liesen from Breda – as well as a detachable section explaining also the structure of an ecclesial building, and with colouring material for children. The parishes set up guided tours and special initiatives. On this Day, “We have one more chance to bring the people closer to the building and what happens inside it”, said Verbeek.