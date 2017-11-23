Lithuania: Msgr. Grusas (Bishops’ Conference), “Popes expressed the wish to visit our country”

“The Nuncio has informed us that the Pope expressed the wish to visit our country. We are very happy about that”, said President of the Lithuanian Bishops’ Conference and Archbishop of Vilnius Msgr. Gintaras Grusas to journalists, at the end of the works of the Plenary Assembly, taking place in the capital on 21-22 November. The visit has not been scheduled, yet, says the site of the archdiocese of Vilnius. It will be a “pastoral journey”, said Msgr. Grusas: “All Pope’s visits focus on the people”. In 2018, Lithuania is celebrating one hundred years of Independence, and the Catholic Church decided to dedicate the celebration to the Mother of God in Trakai, protecting the country. It will also be the 300th anniversary of the coronation of the painting Our Lady of Trakai, located in Shiluva. In the assembly, the bishops prepared the “celebration programme”, beginning next 7-9 December with a Marian congress; on 11 February 2018, the bishops will “consecrate Lithuania to the heart of Immaculate Mary”. The press release issued today, about the works of the Plenary says that the bishops dealt also with Caritas activities, together with Secretary General Jorge Nuño Mayer. The Plenary “approved the methodological recommendations prepared by the Ministry of the Interior for fighting human trade”.