United Kingdom: “Red Wednesday” in London. Public buildings and churches coloured red to commemorate persecuted Christians

As from 06.00 pm tonight, red, the colour of the martyrs’ blood, will set fire to Westminster Parliament, the London Eye, Westminster Cathedral, the mother church of Catholicism, and the most important churches in the United Kingdom. It is “Red Wednesday”, the day the country commemorates people who are persecuted for their faith all over the world. All over the country, Catholics will be dressed in red, and London’s Catholic cathedral will also host an event of prayer. Behind the initiative, there are the two charities, “Aid to the Church in Need” and “Christian Solidarity Worldwide”. In London, last year, symbolic places such as the Anglican Westminster Abbey, the Coptic Orthodox Cathedral of St George, and dozens of mosques and synagogues had already chosen to commemorate the people who died for refusing to disavow the Gospel. “This initiative will help make governments aware of the cruel truth of persecution, crimes against humanity and the genocides that many Christians must endure nowadays”, stated Lord Alton, a British Catholic politician who is very well known in the United Kingdom. “All facts that should make us red with rage and lead us to act in the name of our persecuted brethren”. John Pontifex, spokesman of “Aid to the Church in Need”, stated: “Seeing these places, the symbols of democracy, lit up in red will give hope to those who are suffering all over the world just because they are Christians”.