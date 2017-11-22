Pope Francis: audience, Mass “is not just mere remembrance”

foto SIR/Marco Calvarese

“The Mass is the memorial of Christ’s Paschal mystery”, which “makes us sharers in His victory over sin and death, and gives full meaning to our lives”. Pope Francis said this during today’s general audience in which he focused on the word “memorial”, which “is not just a mere remembrance of past events, but somehow makes them present and real. This is how Israel understands its liberation from Egypt: every time Passover is celebrated, the Exodus events are made present to the memory of believers so that they may conform their lives to them”. “By His passion, death, resurrection and ascension into heaven, Jesus Christ fulfilled the Passover”, Pope Francis said: “And the Mass is the memorial of His Passover, of His exodus, which He has made for us, to take us out of slavery and usher us into the promised land of eternal life”. “It is not just a memory, it is more, it is to make present what happened twenty centuries ago”, he added off the cuff. “The Eucharist takes us always to the summit of God’s saving action”, the Pope continued: “The Lord Jesus, by becoming bread broken for us, pours upon us all His mercy and His love, as He did on the Cross, so as to renew our hearts, our lives and our way of relating with Him and with our brothers and sisters”. And he quoted from the “Lumen Gentium”: “As often as the sacrifice of the cross in which Christ our Passover was sacrificed is celebrated on the altar, the work of our redemption is carried on”.