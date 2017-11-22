Norway: lawsuit against Oslo’s diocese goes on. Bishop Eidsvig questioned as a witness

In Norway, the criminal lawsuit against the Catholic diocese of Oslo and the former diocesan bursar, charged with fraud for asking for public subsidies, “presumably unjustified as based on improperly filled records”, the public prosecutor, Dr Kristian Jarland, kept questioning the defendants, in the attempt to explain the so-called ‘telephone directory method’”. This has been reported today by the diocese’s website that every day posts a report about the lawsuit, which started in Oslo on Monday 20th and will go on until Friday 24th November. In addition, yesterday afternoon, the bishop of Oslo, mgr. Bernt Eidsvig, was questioned as a witness. The bishop claimed that until 2015 “the diocese had a chaotic, but not illegal, accounting method” and “we should have been tidier than we have been, but we did not mean to get subsidies” the diocese was not entitled to get. Vidar Andre Eide, the diocese’s IT consultant until 2012, was also questioned as a witness. The lawsuit will go on today “by questioning more witnesses”.