France: Lyon, “vigil of praise” for the thirtieth anniversary of the Council of Christian Churches

Tomorrow night, November 22nd, the Council of Christian Churches in France (Cecef) will celebrate its thirtieth anniversary with a “vigil of praise” coordinated by the Glorious group. In addition to the cardinal of Lyon, Philippe Barbarin, there will be two of the three co-presidents of Cecef: pastor François Clavairoly, president of the Federation of Protestant Churches, and mgr. Georges Pontier, archbishop of Marseille and president of the Bishops Conference. Set up in 1987, the Council is a place for “mutual listening, initiatives and dialogue”. The Weeks of Prayer for the Unity of Christians, the magazine “Unité des chrétiens” and initiatives such as the “Green Church” are under its aegis. The celebrations will be held to coincide with the yearly meeting of the delegates for ecumenism in the churches, that is taking place in Lyon. Today and tomorrow, the participants will attend an “inter-confessional university talk” on “Ministries today: a new context, new debates, in our Churches, between our Churches”. The first day “looks into the evolution of ministries and their practice in our Churches”, first from a sociological perspective then from a theological and institutional one. Tomorrow, “criss-crossing” stories about liturgies of ordination or recognition of ministries in our communities will be discussed in the morning; then, documents about ministries and prospects for the near future will be reviewed.