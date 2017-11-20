COMECE: Europeinfos newsletter, “renegotiate relationship between religion and society”

(Brussels) “The figures show that religion is far from declining in Europe. However, what is changing is the religious landscape”. Indeed, on the one hand, “Islam is experiencing a rapid transformation process” which “is triggering a reflection on Christian identity”. On the other hand, “migration is leading towards an accelerating religious pluralisation, leading to growth especially in Christian Evangelical communities”. “The subject of religion has therefore acquired new social and political relevance, creating the need to renegotiate the relationship between religion and society”, starting with “more detailed” knowledge than currently available regarding the religious landscape of Europe. Yasemin El-Menouar (Bertelsmann Foundation) wrote this in her article entitled “The religious landscape in Europe” published in the November issue of Europeinfos, the monthly newsletter of the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Community (COMECE). The many figures cited show that “although secularisation is well advanced on the continent of Europe, religion is once again a subject for debate”. Which is also the reason why the newsletter re-proposes the dense speech by Pope Francis at the recent Congress “(Re)thinking Europe” and addresses the themes of “resilience” and the “European common good” in two separate articles, besides indicating Azerbaijan as a model for Europe since multiculturalism “has become a way of life” and “a state policy” of that country (www.europe-infos.eu).