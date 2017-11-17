World Day of the Poor: Slovakia, projects and activities to draw society’s attention to the problem of poverty

(Bratislava) – “Our aim is to draw the attention of people from Slovakia and abroad to the problem of poverty. Our motto is ‘Notice the poverty in your neighbourhood’”, explains Fr. Peter Gombita, Catholic priest and director of the NGO “Oasis – hope for a new life“ that helps homeless people, talking about his long-distance run from Kosice to the Vatican which is taking place these days on the occasion of the First World Day of the Poor (WDP). The 1,770-km journey will culminate on the eve of the WDP when the group of runners will arrive in the Vatican. According to Martin Kramara, spokesman for the Bishops’ Conference of Slovakia, this is just one example of how the clergy dedicate time and effort to help marginalised groups of citizens, especially those facing poverty. “This is a very serious problem: the lack of the basic means necessary for a dignified life has a grave, negative impact on anyone who suffers this way, mainly children”, explains Fr. Kramara, adding that there are numerous organizations and communities run or supported by the Catholic Church in Slovakia trying to help solve this situation: “Emblematic in this area is the Good News Project traditionally taking place at Christmas in all dioceses, where around one million EUR is collected every year and distributed to projects helping the poorest countries in Africa”. The WDP will also be celebrated on the regional level. The Greek Catholic Charity in Presov organizes a special programme on 19 November that includes the testimony of a missionary from South Sudan, liturgy, prayer and the presentation of activities and projects run by the local resocialization facility “Home of Hope”.